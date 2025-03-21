Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,170 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $35,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $85.56 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.16.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

