Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Releases Earnings Results

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.08, Zacks reports.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Performance

Shares of TECX opened at $22.18 on Friday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $61.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tectonic Therapeutic from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel Lochner bought 4,617 shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $249,964.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,617 shares in the company, valued at $249,964.38. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 129,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,977.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,226,058 shares in the company, valued at $228,798,780.12. This represents a 3.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

