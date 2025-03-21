TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.
TELA Bio Stock Performance
TELA Bio stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $92.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.
TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 556.18% and a negative net margin of 60.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELA Bio
About TELA Bio
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TELA Bio
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Lucid’s Stock Comeback—Is a Long-Term Recovery Ahead?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- BYD Unveils Ultra-Fast Charging—Will It Supercharge BYDDY Stock?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet: Ollie’s Army Marching to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.