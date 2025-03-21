Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $49.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $13,061. This represents a 87.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $254,946.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,517.68. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,937 shares of company stock valued at $570,418. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 309,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 51,989 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $923,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,554,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENB opened at $36.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

