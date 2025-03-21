TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Price Target Raised to C$170.00

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$132.00 to C$170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$126.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of TerraVest Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$137.00.

TSE TVK opened at C$144.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$122.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$112.99. TerraVest Industries has a one year low of C$55.98 and a one year high of C$146.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

