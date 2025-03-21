The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.14 ($1.51) and traded as low as GBX 113.87 ($1.48). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 114 ($1.48), with a volume of 12,549,920 shares.

The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 45.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.15. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported GBX 2.63 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The Bankers Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 94.23%.

The Bankers Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

In other The Bankers Investment Trust news, insider Ankush Nandra bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £11,600 ($15,041.49). 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Bankers Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Over the long term, the Company aims to achieve capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Index and dividend growth greater than inflation, as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index (‘CPI’), by investing in companies listed throughout the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.