The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.53.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

