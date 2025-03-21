The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Issues Earnings Results

The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 1.19 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The European Smaller Companies Trust had a net margin of 87.06% and a return on equity of 10.91%.
The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
LON:ESCT opened at GBX 188.87 ($2.45) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £744.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.25. The European Smaller Companies Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 163.40 ($2.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 190.65 ($2.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175.73.
The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
