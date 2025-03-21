The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Issues Earnings Results

The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 1.19 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The European Smaller Companies Trust had a net margin of 87.06% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

LON:ESCT opened at GBX 188.87 ($2.45) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £744.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.25. The European Smaller Companies Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 163.40 ($2.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 190.65 ($2.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175.73.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets. The Company invests in equities and other investments for long term, so as to secure its investment objective.

