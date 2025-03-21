The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $355.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $352.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

