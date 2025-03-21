The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.39 and traded as low as $12.57. The InterGroup shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 424 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The InterGroup in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The InterGroup Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.29.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The InterGroup news, Director John C. Love sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $149,411.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The InterGroup

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 15.85% of The InterGroup worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About The InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

Featured Articles

