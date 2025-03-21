The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Cut by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.15, for a total transaction of $238,650.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,369,693.25. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,369,165. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $173.42 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

