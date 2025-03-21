The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 49266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th.

The RMR Group Price Performance

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $538.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.34%.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 288,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

