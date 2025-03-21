The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $570,342,000. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,068,000. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,723,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $328,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,486 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 161.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,658,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $441,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

TJX opened at $116.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.