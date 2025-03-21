Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Acquires C$13,375.67 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Peter J. Thomson bought 77 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$173.71 per share, with a total value of C$13,375.67.
TSE TRI opened at C$243.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$244.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$236.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of C$204.57 and a 52-week high of C$260.45.
Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 20.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.6395803 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$270.33.
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
