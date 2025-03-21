THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.80, but opened at $80.06. THOR Industries shares last traded at $80.69, with a volume of 61,638 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on THO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average is $102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. KBC Group NV raised its position in THOR Industries by 19.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 10.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,171,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,767,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.