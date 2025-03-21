Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.23% of CyberArk Software worth $33,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $346.76 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.41 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.83 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

