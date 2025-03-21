Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $20.24 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,136 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $20,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ithaka Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Trade Desk by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 98,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Trade Desk by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,132,000 after buying an additional 358,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,109,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,294,000 after buying an additional 68,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Trade Desk by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 51,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp raised Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Trade Desk from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $142.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.41.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $55.85 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.12.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

