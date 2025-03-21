Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $22.06 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in S&P Global by 11.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,280,000 after acquiring an additional 92,115 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.86.

S&P Global stock opened at $497.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.53. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The company has a market capitalization of $153.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

