Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $26.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $26,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,215,000 after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.