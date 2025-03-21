Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 721,822 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 177.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,822 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.78% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $30,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

