Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,303,000 after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100,149 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $280.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $199.72 and a fifty-two week high of $281.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.73.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

