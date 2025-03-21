Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 64,912 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,912 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.10% of TPG worth $23,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,670,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after purchasing an additional 992,818 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in TPG by 14,739.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after acquiring an additional 597,972 shares during the period. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth $31,420,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,656,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,921,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in TPG by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 332,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 175,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TPG opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,716.31. This represents a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TPG. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TPG from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

