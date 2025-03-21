Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,852 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $21,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

