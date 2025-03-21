Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading 50% Higher – Should You Buy?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) shot up 50% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). 4,570,518 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 1,682,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Thruvision Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of £3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.25.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

