Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Up 100% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) traded up 100% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 18,482,445 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 850% from the average session volume of 1,944,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Thruvision Group Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of £3.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.