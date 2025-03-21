Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. lessened its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tidewater by 58.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the third quarter valued at $1,788,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the third quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 2.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 93,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.06. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $111.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TDW

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.11 per share, with a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,208,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,589,753.70. This represents a 1.14 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.