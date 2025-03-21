Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($2.00)-($1.25) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.65). Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2026 guidance to -2.000–1.250 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Titan Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

