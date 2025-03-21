Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,150 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 821.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,606.35. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.9 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $215.51 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $242.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

