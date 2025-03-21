Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $141,000 in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mama’s Creations by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 210,045 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,268 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Mama’s Creations by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 371,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mama’s Creations by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth about $1,333,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Mama’s Creations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAMA opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.05. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAMA

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.