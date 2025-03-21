Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TOL. Barclays cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.57.

NYSE TOL opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $102.49 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average of $137.79.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,785 shares of company stock worth $1,479,185. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $12,506,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4,894.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

