Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 21st

Robinhood Markets, Bitfarms, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, Cellebrite DI, MoneyLion, and Bit Origin are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares in companies that are directly involved in or significantly impacted by the cryptocurrency market, such as those operating digital currency exchanges, mining firms, or blockchain technology providers. These stocks offer investors exposure to the evolving digital asset ecosystem but often come with high volatility due to rapidly changing market conditions and regulatory environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,519,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,358,781. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

BITF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,824,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,336,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $496.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ:BTDR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,892,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074,180. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $266.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. 248,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $26.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLBT

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

MoneyLion stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.30. 31,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.50 million, a PE ratio of 401.34 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $106.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ML

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Shares of Bit Origin stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.26. 6,202,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,046,225. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. Bit Origin has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTOG

See Also