Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) Trading Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. 62,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 675,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Top KingWin Company Profile

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People’s Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

