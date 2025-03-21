Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Consider – March 20th

D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, and IonQ are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies that develop or invest in technologies leveraging quantum mechanics to perform complex computations. These stocks offer exposure to the burgeoning field of quantum computing, which promises to revolutionize industries such as cryptography, optimization, and data analysis, though they often come with high volatility and risk due to the technology’s early stage. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.13. 113,818,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,134,816. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.11. 44,238,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,372,402. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IonQ stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.03. 17,772,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,203,539. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21. IonQ has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

