Top Utility Stocks To Consider – March 18th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Entergy, Eaton, CRH, and Rivian Automotive are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks represent shares of companies providing essential services such as electricity, water, and gas. These stocks are often considered stable and defensive investments since the services they offer are consistently needed regardless of economic conditions, generally resulting in steady cash flows and dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $13.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.19. 78,266,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,992,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.53.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $522.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,255. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.31. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $528.05.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 65,202,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,482,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Entergy (ETR)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

NYSE:ETR traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.34. 6,392,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $88.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.80. 1,197,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,372. Eaton has a 52 week low of $255.65 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,161,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,791. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. 21,159,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,934,456. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.03. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $18.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09.

