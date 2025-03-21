TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,211,000 after acquiring an additional 324,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 62.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,866 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $156,044,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,058,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,193,000 after acquiring an additional 196,277 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price objective (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

NYSE TTE opened at $64.02 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $153.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

