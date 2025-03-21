Totally (LON:TLY) Trading Up 24.5% – Time to Buy?

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) shares were up 24.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.89 ($0.05). Approximately 6,420,696 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 2,171,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.13 ($0.04).

Totally Stock Up 27.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73. The firm has a market cap of £7.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.59.

About Totally

(Get Free Report)

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.