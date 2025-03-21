Toy Stocks To Follow Now – March 20th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Five Below, Target, and Kroger are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are the shares of companies that manufacture, market, and sell toys and games aimed at children and families. Their market performance is often influenced by seasonal trends, consumer sentiment, and shifting popular interests in the toy industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $8.00 on Thursday, reaching $896.06. 885,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $988.75 and a 200 day moving average of $944.83. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $86.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,312,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,857,467. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $690.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $3.91 on Thursday, hitting $79.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,515,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,731. Five Below has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $209.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $104.90. 2,969,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,808,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $64.55. 2,270,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Kroger has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $68.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51.

