Toy Stocks To Watch Today – March 21st

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Kroger are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are the shares of companies involved in the design, production, and distribution of toys, games, and related entertainment products. Their performance is often subject to seasonal trends, consumer preferences, and the overall economic climate, making them a unique segment of the market that can exhibit significant volatility during holiday seasons and shifts in popular culture. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $11.23 on Friday, hitting $906.63. 1,575,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,341. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $988.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $944.49. The company has a market capitalization of $402.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $86.07. 11,705,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,891,436. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.89. The company has a market capitalization of $690.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $103.45. 4,215,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,825,159. Target has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $210.88. 1,105,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,877. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $218.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.46. 2,742,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $68.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Featured Articles