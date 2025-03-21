Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 16,766 call options on the company. This is an increase of 346% compared to the typical volume of 3,760 call options.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $76.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.51. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $187.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 23.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 41.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,272,000 after purchasing an additional 180,902 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

