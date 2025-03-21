Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $13.06. 8,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 12,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51.
Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
