TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 532142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $905.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.71 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

