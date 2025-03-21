Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading 26.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. 189,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 116,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Trigon Metals Stock Down 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -97.36. The stock has a market cap of C$9.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.67.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

