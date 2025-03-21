Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 144.87 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 141.10 ($1.83). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 141.40 ($1.83), with a volume of 800,190,563 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 189 ($2.45) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 186.50 ($2.42).
Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 8.05 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Tritax Big Box REIT had a net margin of 60.46% and a return on equity of 4.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tritax Big Box REIT plc will post 8.9700057 EPS for the current year.
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
