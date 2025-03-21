Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Director Acquires $215,100.00 in Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) Director Stephen J. Jones bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of TROX opened at $7.43 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently -161.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on TROX. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 832.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Tronox in the third quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 34.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.