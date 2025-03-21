Truepoint Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.44% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $23,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,021,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

