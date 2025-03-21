Truepoint Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 106,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,371 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,259,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,558,000 after buying an additional 441,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,229 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,628,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,843,000 after acquiring an additional 355,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,331 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

