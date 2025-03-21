Truepoint Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.86 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
