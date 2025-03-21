Truepoint Inc. Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,299 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $81,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,228,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,304,000. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,702,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,579,000 after buying an additional 458,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

