Truepoint Inc. Sells 235 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $85.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

