Truepoint Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $194.50 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.86 and a 200 day moving average of $198.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.